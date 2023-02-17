Friday, February 17, 2023
Weather | The driving weather is turning bad in some parts of the country with the rains

February 17, 2023
The police will intensify traffic control on the roads over the weekend and in the coming weeks.

I was driving is expected to turn bad in parts of the country on Friday evening when rain arrives from the west in the form of low pressure. In addition to snow, rain may also come in the form of sleet and water. Bad driving weather is expected in southwestern and eastern Finland.

Navaka’s wind is expected to affect traffic conditions both on land and at sea.

The police will intensify traffic control on the roads at the weekend and in the coming weeks, when Finns travel for winter holidays. Southern Finns are the first to start their vacations, some of whom may go on vacation today.

