December 27, 2022
Weather | The driving weather is generally bad throughout southern Finland until the evening

December 27, 2022
In very bad weather, we ride until the afternoon in Uusimaa and Kymenlaakso.

Meteorology the institution warns of bad driving weather on Tuesday in the whole of southern Finland up to the heights of Ostrobothnia and North Karelia. The warning is valid until eight in the evening.

The warning has also been issued by Fintraffic’s Turku traffic center, which says that the blowing snow will reduce visibility in southern Finland. Also according to the Swedish Road Traffic Center, the driving weather can be very bad in places in Uusimaa and Kymenlaakso.

Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) says on its website that weather conditions may cause exceptions in tram traffic during the morning.

Traffic should be prepared for bad driving weather also later this week due to snow, sleet and rain, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

