Weather | The driving weather is bad in part of the country, the whole country is freezing

The end of the year the weather can accommodate both freezing and plus degrees as well as rainy areas and snow. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the weather is quite variable.

Wednesday is a frosty day in the whole of mainland Finland. On Tuesday, the rain zone that brought freezing drizzle and freezing rain, among other things, is still in the northern part of the country, where more snow accumulates.

The driving weather is not as bad as it was on Tuesday, but a warning of bad traffic weather has been issued for much of the country. Bad traffic weather is warned from southeast Finland to the eastern parts of the country and from northern Ostrobothnia to southern Lapland.

The end of the year during the period, at least two low pressure areas with rain areas will arrive in Finland from the southwest. In between, there can be more puerile episodes.

On Thursday, a new low pressure will arrive in the southwestern and southern parts of the country with rain. With that, the driving weather will become very bad on the south coast for both Thursday and Friday. Driving weather can be bad in places in other parts of the country on those days.

On New Year’s Eve, Saturday, a new rain area is expected in the country, this time with more water. With that, we get rain or sleet, but in the afternoon the front edge of the rain area turns to snow in the east and north.

Driving weather is expected to be bad on New Year’s Eve north of the Kokkola–Lappeenranta line. However, there is still enough time until the turn of the year that the weather forecast and warnings may change on Saturday, the Finnish Meteorological Institute adds.