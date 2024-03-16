Weather | The driving weather in the morning is very bad because of the snow

At its heaviest, a snowstorm may accumulate up to ten centimeters of snow.

Sunday morning the driving weather is very bad widely in the provinces of southern Finland, warn Weather Institute.

Due to the snowstorm that started on Saturday night, the driving weather will be very bad in the morning in Åland, Varsinais Suomi, Satakunta, Pirkanmaa, Kanta-ja Päijät-Hämee, Kymenlaakso and South Karelia.

In addition, bad driving weather is warned in Central Finland, South Savo and Uusimaa.

In the sea areas south of Merenkurku, there is a warning of strong winds between the north and northeast.

At its most abundant, Pyry on Saturday and Sunday may accumulate up to ten centimeters of snow.

By Sunday afternoon, the area of ​​rain will move to the south of Finland and the weather will become cooler. In the south, the thermometer reads between zero and five degrees below zero starting at night. In the north, the highest temperature of the day is 3–7 degrees below zero.

The freezing cold weather will continue on Monday as well, but as the week progresses, the weather will warm up to the positive side throughout the country.