Monday, November 21, 2022
Weather | The driving weather continues to be bad on the south coast – in these areas, snow will fall until the evening

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 21, 2022
Commuters should be careful on Monday morning, especially in Uusimaa and Finland proper.

Driving weather is still bad on Monday morning in Uusimaa and Varsinais-Suomi. The weekend’s snow accumulation and a new area of ​​snow arriving on Monday morning may make commuting difficult.

“In the morning, the next area of ​​snowfall will arrive, which will hit the same areas as Sunday’s rains. That’s why a warning about bad driving weather is in effect,” says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Pinja Rauhamäki.

According to Rauhamäki, the snowfall will continue in Uusimaa and Varsinais-Suomi until at least Monday evening and then slowly recede.

“By Tuesday morning these rains should be over,” he says.

“The snow accumulation seems to be 4-6 centimeters in Uusimaa, a little less in Finland proper.”

Accumulations inland remain lower than on the coast.

Also according to Rauhamäki, pedestrians should be careful in Uusimaa and Varsinais-Suomi, because the snow that has fallen sticks to the sidewalks and can become slippery.

“The warning is also valid for pedestrians until the morning hours.”

In the southern and central part of the country, the cloudiness is variable and in Känsi-Finland it can be clear. It’s between two and eight degrees below zero. The wind is weak to moderate.

In northern Finland it is clear or cloudy and frosty. Right in Northern Lapland, it can be around 25 degrees below zero, while further south it can be 8-18 degrees.

The weekend during the period, the snow piled up especially near the southern coast. The largest snow accumulations fell in Uusimaa, and 8 centimeters of snow was measured in Porvoo, most of which fell during Sunday. At the moment, however, the most snow is in Lapland. The greatest snow depth is in Enontekiö, where there is 23 centimeters of snow.

Despite the weekend’s snowfall, there have been relatively few traffic accidents. The situation center of the Itä-Uusimaa rescue service reports that there were a total of six crashes and rollovers on Sunday. In actual Finland, the sheet metal rattled a couple of times during the evening, so the traffic there has been calm so far as well.

“The traffic in the morning certainly tells the situation better,” says the situation center of the Varsinais-Finnish rescue service.

