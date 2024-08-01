Weather | The current year has been clearly hotter than average in Finland

Weather|There have already been more hot days this year than the average for the whole year.

July was slightly hotter than average in Finland this year, says Foreca on their website. There were 20 hot days, while the average of hot days in July for the years 1991–2020 is 16.

According to Foreca, the hottest July was in Northern Lapland at Utsjoki. In May, the most heat was measured in the cities of the southern interior and in June in eastern Finland.

In May–July, in the hottest regions, many times more hot days were measured than in the same regions at the same time on average.

Forecan according to the current year has been clearly hotter than average in Finland and mostly hotter than the previous two years.

The number of hot days in 2024 is already higher than the average reading for the entire year. In the comparison period 1991–2020, there were an average of 36 hot days in the entire summer, while this year there have already been 50 hot days by the end of July.

In 2023 there were a total of 40 hot days and in 2022 a total of 43.

The record for the number of hot days in the digitized period of Finnish measurement history is from 2002, when there were a total of 65 hot days. In order for the record to be broken this year, there would have to be at least 16 more hot days. According to Foreca, this is possible.

With climate change, however, the probability of occurrence of hot years is greater.

So, years like this year occur in the current climate more often than they could have occurred before climate change, says Foreca’s website.