Weather The coming week will be pampered by rainy frosts – you will still be thin in many places compared to the season

There is currently the most snow in Kainuu and Northeast Finland. The snow cover is almost 70 centimeters thick.

Future the week begins mostly in rainy frost.

From the beginning of the week, it will snow mostly on Monday, when there will be a light snow area in the east and north, says the meteorologist on duty Helena Laakso From the Finnish Meteorological Institute. On Tuesday and Wednesday, rainy weather is forecast for the whole country.

Frosty weather continues throughout the country. On Monday, it will be about 2–5 degrees below zero in the western part of the country, and 5–10 degrees in Lapland. In the East, there may be more than ten degrees of frost.

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, it is about five to fifteen degrees during the day.

As the high pressure intensifies, especially the nights get colder. The meter can drop to around 25 degrees Celsius at night, even in the south, to about twenty degrees Celsius.

The frosts seem to continue until at least next weekend.

Countdown may be spent in snowy landscapes throughout the country. At its thickest, the snow cover is currently in the direction of Kainuu and Koillismaa. Poland currently has the most snow, with a snow depth of 69 cents. Posio and Kuusamo get almost the same readings. In Lapland, the snow is half a meter.

The thinnest snow covers can be found in southwestern Finland, where readings of more than 20 cents can be reached there as well.

In inland waters, the ice cover at several monitoring stations across the country is still 10 to 20 cent thinner than usual at this time, said the following Finnish Environment Institute on Thursday.

In the first ice thickness measurements in February in southern Finland, the ice thickness varied between 20 and 30 centimeters, of which steel ice was 5–10 centimeters. The thickest ice was measured in Lapland, where the ice thickness varied between 35 and 65 centimeters.

In the Bay of Bothnia, the thickness of the solid ice on the shore varies from less than 20 cents to just over half a meter, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute. In the Bothnian Sea and the western Gulf of Finland, the thickness of the beach ice is about 5–20 centimeters. On the shores of the eastern Gulf of Finland, the thickness of the ice varies from about 10 cents to more than 30 cents.

The walker it would be good to have about ten cents under the ice, at least part of which is steel ice, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s ice expert Jouni Vainio. He points out that in natural waters, the thickness of the ice can vary a lot: even if the ice near the beach is thick enough, for a couple of hundred meters it can be deceiving. Danger areas can be, for example, power stations and reeds.

“It would always be good to move with a guy, and not quite hand in hand. If you move alone, then you should definitely have nasals around your neck on ice, ”Vainio reminds.