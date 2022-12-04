Weather | The cold weather will continue until Christmas, with more snow in almost the entire country

The average temperatures of the December weeks will continue to be slightly colder than usual until Christmas.

Meteorology according to the department, the snow cover will soon increase in almost the entire country. In the next few days, more than ten centimeters of snow is coming to a large part of the country.

The largest amounts of snow will fall near the southern coast, in the area between Oulu and Kemi, and in places in eastern Finland.

“There may be 20, even 30 centimeters more snow in places,” says the meteorologist Heikki Sinisalo From the Institute of Meteorology.

On Monday it snows in the northern part of the country.

On the night before Tuesday and Tuesday morning, snow will also fall on the southern coast, from where the snowfall area will move towards the eastern part of the country.

Already on Wednesday, the next area of ​​snowfall will come from the south, which will spread over a wide area in the southern and central part of the country. The rains will continue until Thursday.

“It has the potential for heavy snowfall, especially on the south coast, but also more widely,” says Sinisalo.

“Bad drivers are coming. For example, the driving weather in the south is bad or very bad on Wednesday.”

The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of bad driving weather in the north on Monday. On Tuesday, the warning of bad driving weather will be extended to the southern, central and eastern parts of the country, and on Wednesday also to Kainuuse and North Ostrobothnia.

The temperature has been below freezing throughout the country over the weekend. On the southern coast, the temperature will rise to zero or close to zero on Tuesday, where it will stay for a couple of days. After that, the temperature drops to freezing again, even in the south.

December the weather continues to be wintry and slightly colder than usual.

The European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts ECMWF published a new monthly forecast on Friday. According to it, the average temperatures in the weeks of December are slightly colder than average in Finland, at least until Christmas week.

The monthly forecast is about the average temperatures of the week, which means that a week can contain a lot of different temperatures and weather.

“According to the new monthly forecast, the weather in Finland will continue to be colder than the average readings for the time at least until Christmas, only after Christmas will the signal of colder weather weaken. You can expect brisk frosts in the south as well. Most of the rain shown in the forecasts is coming as snow, which means that the probability of a white Christmas is starting to be quite high throughout the country,” says the meteorologist Joonas Koskela on Friday, published by the weather service Foreca in the monthly forecast.

“Cold or at least the winter weather would seem to continue”, also says Meteorological Institute meteorologist Sinisalo.

The average temperatures in Finland for the coming weeks will remain a few degrees below the average, at most five degrees.

“There are no terrible frosts in sight, although there may be some drops on individual days. In the near future, the weather looks like it will be frosty, cloudy and occasionally snowing,” says Sinisalo.

However, Sinisalo is not going to predict the Christmas weather yet. Not even whether the whole country could now have a snowy Christmas.

“Next week is going to bring more snow to the whole country. It can be quite a lot. Which of course means that it won’t melt so easily, even if the air is milder. The future does look like winter and snow,” he says.