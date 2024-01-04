Weather | The cold weather brought a new problem to waste management in the Helsinki region: Bio-waste freezes

Pakkanen has led to delays in emptying waste in the capital region.

Frost has caused many kinds of problems for waste management in the area of ​​the Helsinki Region Environmental Services (HSY).

The cold weather has led to a couple of days' delays in emptying, says HSY's logistics manager Tero Salo.

“There is no total disaster and no big problem, but there will be delays,” says Salo.

It is possible that in some areas the emptying intended for this week may be moved to next week due to frost challenges and holidays. However, emptying times are not completely missed, Salo assures.

The challenges will not get easier until the weather cools down, Salo estimates.

HSY operates in Helsinki, Espoo, Kauniainen, Vantaa and Kirkkonummi.

Difficulties the other cause is that the cars don't start.

In addition to start-up challenges, the frost also causes problems for the hydraulic system used in emptying.

Also freezing of waste causes difficulties. Plastic packaging corrodes and it can be more difficult to get plastic waste out of dishes.

In addition, for example, biowaste or liquid mixed waste may get stuck in the container.

Salo reminds that it would be a good idea to place the bio-waste carefully in the container, so that the bag does not break and the liquids do not leak out. It is still not necessary to put two bags on top of each other.

If the liquid gets out of the bag, the waste containers may not be able to be emptied at all in severe frosts.

Even half of the frozen and packed waste can remain in the container despite the attempt to empty it, says Salo.

If the waste containers get full, it's not a good idea to drag garbage bags next to the container on the kukkur, says Salo. The bags are also picked up from next to the tank, but waste lying on the ground can attract, for example, rats to the site.

Salo states that garbage bags can be kept inside or on the balcony, for example, until they fit in the waste container.