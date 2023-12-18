Weather | The city-specific forecast shows what the Christmas weather forecast is like

Is it freezing at Christmas, is it snowing? HS publishes a city-specific weather forecast for the period 23.–27.12.

On Christmas Eve the weather is widely on the freezing side of mainland Finland. Snowfall has been predicted for Lapland, Kainuu and North Ostrobothnia, and in some places also for the capital region.

This will become clear at the Finnish Meteorological Institute's 23.–27.12. from the city-specific weather forecast prepared for the period.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Heikki Sinisalo emphasizes that there are still many uncertainties in the forecast.

“There will probably be frost almost everywhere in Finland during the Christmas holidays. In the southern and western parts of the country, there is a small chance of zero temperatures,” he says.

Snowfalls prediction is much more difficult. According to forecasts, ten centimeters of snow can accumulate in Lapland during the Christmas holidays.

As for the rest of Finland, it looks like it will snow, but how much and where will only become clear closer to Christmas.

The rest of Finland's snowfall is affected by the movements of the low pressure area over the country. According to Sinisalo, the forecast maps show two options: a wide low pressure area spreading evenly over the country or a strong, regional low pressure.

“The first extreme means weak snowfalls here and there and the second extreme snowfall in southern Finland.”

The latter is also associated with the possibility of strong winds.