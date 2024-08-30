Weather | The capital region will wake up tomorrow to rough weather – “Lightning can be expected”

Weather|Several media reported on the destruction caused by the violent wind on Friday.

In the capital region we will wake up to strong winds on Saturday, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Tuomo Bergman. In the southern parts of the country, it can rain up to 20 millimeters of water per hour at dawn and in the morning.

“You can also expect lightning in the morning. However, it is not as intense as it was during Friday, for example,” says Bergman.

A strong air zone has been moving over Finland since Friday. Heavy rains and abundant lightning were concentrated in the western parts of the country on Friday.

Central Finland reported that heavy rain caused the streets to flood in Jyväskylä on Friday evening. Morning paper on the other hand, he said that trees fell on the roads and lightning started a fire in Ylöjärvi.

A fire broke out in a warehouse in Ylöjärvi’s Siivikkala on Kaarlahentie.

Fierce according to Bergman, the rains and thunderstorms will calm down in the southern parts of the country by noon on Saturday. In the afternoon and evening, however, there may still be isolated showers and thunderstorms.

“In the afternoon and evening, however, there will mainly be a dustier gap.”

Temperatures will rise on Saturday between 15 and 20 degrees in the south, depending on cloudiness. However, according to Bergman, it is difficult to predict the final amount of clouds at this stage.

Although the weather will turn more cloudy in the south on saturday, heavy rains and lightning will continue at that time in the eastern parts of the country.

According to Bergman, the number of ground lightning will rise on Saturday to the same numbers as the previous day. In Finland, 6,900 lightning strikes were observed by 10:30 in the evening on Friday.

“In August, there are on average about 15,000 ground lightning strikes during the whole month. These last two days of August alone come close to this average,” says Bergman.

Weather will become unstable on Sunday, as a wide area of ​​low pressure has been promised for the central and southern parts of the country. According to Bergman, the capital region should wait for deafening rain at that time.

“However, the final amounts of rain are not yet certain. On Sunday, it might also be quite cloudy,” says Bergman.

The temperature can rise to around 20 degrees in southern Finland on Sunday.