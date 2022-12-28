Weather | The Canary Islands are tested by a “meteorological cocktail” – vacationing Juhani Myllyoja’s balcony was filled with sand

It has been raining and windy in the Canary Islands for the past few days. In addition, the wind blowing from Africa has brought sand from the Sahara desert to the islands.

The bad ones the weather conditions have tested the Canary Islands, which are popular with Finns, as the island group has been hit by both heavy rains and strong winds in recent days.

In addition, the weather phenomenon known as calima has made the conditions more difficult. It refers to the wind blowing from North Africa, which brings sand from the Sahara desert to the Canary Islands. Sand winds are common in the Canary Islands during the winter.

On Tuesday, Calima and strong winds caused delays to air traffic in the Canary Islands, reports the news website El Diario.

News site Canarias 7’s according to the wind gusts have caused numerous dangerous situations around the archipelago. For example, several ships have been in distress at sea. In addition, weather phenomena are caused by such as landslides, road blockages and falling trees.

Local reporter Eduardo Robaina called for a combination of wind, rain and sand on Tuesday on Twitter into an “explosive meteorological cocktail”.

in Gran Canaria vacationing with his family Juhani Myllyoja has escaped the worst effects of the storm. They have spent time in the more mountainous part of the island.

“On Tuesday, we went to Puerto Rico for the day. In the afternoon it started to rain and it started to get windy, but I wouldn’t call it a storm. It was very foggy and gray, and it was raining,” says Myllyoja.

Yellowish “fog” took over Puerto Rico on Tuesday afternoon.

However, the wind got stronger the higher they went. It also brought sand with it. During the night, a considerable amount of sand had accumulated on the balcony of their accommodation.

“When we woke up in the morning, we found that both the terrace floor and the table were covered in sand. There was also sand on top of the suitcases that were outside,” says Myllyoja.

See also Salaries The salaries of nurses and kindergarten teachers have lagged behind the general earnings trend - Researcher: “Staff shortages should also be reflected in salaries” The suitcases on the balcony were in the sand from the storm.

Miller has not noticed that the storm caused any damage or any significant harm. The only pity is that the accommodation’s swimming pool is currently not in use.

“So much sand went into the pool that it was closed. It is probably going to be emptied and cleaned of sand.”

It was still very windy on the island on Wednesday afternoon, but otherwise the weather is quite sunny and warm, says Myllyoja.

Otherwise, Myllyoja does not consider the winter storm to be a dramatic event.

“Yes, even in Finland there may sometimes be water horizontally,” he says.