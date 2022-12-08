Next week promises to be fully winter, freezing all over Italy. As the experts explain www.ILMeteo.itwithin the day of Saint Lucia an Arctic saber will knock on the doors of Europe and will also descend towards our country, causing important consequences: the latest update has just confirmed it, we will be facing the first serious cold wave of the season and be careful because there will probably be snow surprises up to the plains.

Widening our gaze to the entire hemispheric chessboard, we can see how a vast area of ​​low pressure, centered on Eastern Europe, will be able to attract a powerful irruption of freezing air of Arctic extraction which, on several occasions, will target the heart of the Old Continent.

Italy too will be hit by the icy north-eastern currents with temperatures that will collapse, dropping by several degrees and reaching well below the climatic averages.

The map below shows the minimum temperatures expected right at the start of next week (especially between Monday 12 and Tuesday 13): the light blue and blue colors indicate thermal values ​​well below zero.

Subsequently, from Wednesday 14 onwards, the cold flow could interact with the humid and disturbed currents coming from the Atlantic, giving rise to a potentially explosive mix. At the moment, in fact, a worsening of the weather is forecast starting from the Centre-South towards the North, with the low temperatures which would favor the arrival of snow even in the plains.

The map below, referring to Wednesday 14 December, confirms this hypothesis: the level at which the snow could fall is indicated in bold, while the purple color represents the expected accumulation in 24 hours.

Given the time distance, still quite high, it is obviously not possible to go into too much detail, but we can still say that a very dynamic and certainly cold phase awaits us, with the risk of snow at low altitudes if not on the plains.