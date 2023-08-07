After the latest storms over some corners of Italy expected today, the work of a cyclone Circe which is moving away from our country, a revived African anticyclone is ready to return to the scene and the Summer is ready to take its revenge.

Antonio Sanò, founder of the site www.ILMeteo.it, foresees that the main actor of this radical change is the African anticyclone which, from within the Sahara desert, will extend towards the Mediterranean Sea. The intrinsic characteristics of the mass in question should also be underlined: these are hot air currents of subtropical origin which will cause, in addition to extreme atmospheric stability with lots of sun, also a significant increase in temperatures. With this type of configuration, the heat will be felt in particular from Wednesday 9, on the northern plains, on the Tyrrhenian regions and on the two major islands where the thermal values ​​will widely exceed 35°C during the afternoon hours. Indeed, in cities such as Florence or Rome, peaks of up to 38°C can be reached, in short, we will be faced with the typical African blaze of heat.

And be careful, these weather and climatic conditions could accompany us at least until August 15th, for a sort of anticyclonic blockade with high pressure well planted in central-southern Europe. Only in the North (especially in the Alps), some thunderstorms could be able to pierce the high pressure.