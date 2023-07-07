Weather, the African anti-cyclone hits Italy: orange sticker in 9 cities on Sunday. Tips over 43 degrees

The heat returns to Italy. This weekend will see temperatures soar across the country, with highs of over 43 degrees in Sicily and Sardinia.

For Sunday 9 July, the Minister of Health has foreseen an orange dot for 9 cities. The health risk alert for the most fragile segment of the population will go off for Bolzano, Florence, Frosinone, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Turin and Viterbo. In all the other urban centers monitored in the Ministry of Health’s heat wave bulletin, the sticker will be yellow, with the exception of Bari, the only one where the sticker will be green.

Already today the yellow bulletin is expected in Campobasso, Catania, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Palermo, Perugia, Reggio Calabria and Rome, while from tomorrow the orange bulletin will go off for Palermo, Perugia and Rome, with yellow alert for Ancona, Bologne, Bolzano, Cagliari, Civitavecchia, Florence, Genoa, Rieti, Turin and Viterbo.

According to ilmeteo.it, over the weekend the African anticyclone will spread to all of Italy, with the center near Sardinia. Temperatures will experience a sudden surge on Sunday 9 July, while the sun will already be prevalent from Saturday.

In the north, peaks of 35-36 degrees are expected in Bologna, Padua, Milan, while in the center, maximums of 36-37 degrees are expected in Rome and Florence. In the south it will exceed 40 degrees in the inland areas of Sardinia and Sicily. The heat will continue to be even in the following days. Between Monday 10 and Wednesday 12 during the day, 47-48 degrees could be reached in Sardinia and 45 degrees in Sicily. In the centre-north, peaks of 36-38 degrees are expected in cities such as Florence, Milan, Ferrara, Bologna and Rome.