Weather | That’s how much snow fell in Helsinki: A snowball made of it would cover an entire part of the city

The snow that fell in Helsinki would fill the entire Kaivopuisto and rise to a height of hundreds of meters in a ball.

to Helsinki it has snowed so much during Monday and Tuesday that it would fill 2,000 parliament buildings.

Placed in Kaivopuisto, the snow pile reaches 380 meters.

Team Manager Tarja Müller from the city’s maintenance unit says that it will take several weeks, even a month, to clean up the snow storm of the beginning of the week. Snow transport to the reception places has just started.

“So far, all the equipment has been needed for plowing and piling snow. The snow space in the city is full,” says Myller.

For snow harvesting however, there is pressure, as more snowfall is expected. According to the forecast of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, it will rain on the night between Wednesday and Thursday, and at least two areas of snow will pass over Helsinki.

Snowfall has also been predicted for the beginning of next week. The city is organizing additional equipment for snow work as soon as possible.

“The plow embankments are now so high that the plow can no longer reach to lift the snow on top of the old embankment, so the street space becomes narrower,” says Myller.

Based on long-term monitoring, Lucian Day, i.e. December 13, has not been very snowy. In the 50-year statistics of Helsinki’s Kaisaniemi, only in 2010 and 1989 has there been more snow than now.