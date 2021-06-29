Weather Temperatures of 30 degrees will return by the end of the week, records have already been broken – How long will the heat last?

Prolonged heat is a sign of climate change, says the meteorologist.

Heat will also sweat in Finland in the coming days, if the latest forecasts are correct. Over the weekend, temperatures in some parts of the country may rise to discomfort.

“The hot weather continues, the heat is not relieving now,” says the meteorologist Anna Latvala in the press release of the weather company Foreca on Tuesday.

The official daily forecast runs until next week’s Thursday, July 8th.

“The beginning of July looks at least warm and hardly changes right away. The temperature may rise to 30 degrees, ”said the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Anja Häkkinen tells HS on Tuesday night.

The warmest air mass is in the middle stages of the country, but heat readings are possible throughout the country.

Warm air is brought to Finland by high pressure, which moves from the North Atlantic to the east.

According to long forecasts, warmth may be enough until mid-July, Foreca says. However, according to Häkkinen, long forecasts are unreliable.

The seawater is also now warm: 21 degrees in the central parts of the Baltic Sea, 19.5 degrees in the Gulf of Finland and 15 degrees in the Bothnian and Bay of Bothnia. When the sea water is warm, the wind from the sea does not have as much cooling effect as usual. Sea surface water temperature is measured in the high seas and by coastal buoys near the coast.

If the weather continues to be hot, the coastal waters in Helsinki can warm up to close to 30 degrees.

According to Häkkinen, the winds are weak or at most moderate when the warm high pressure intensifies. Showers and thunderstorms may occur.

Present June has been very warm. There have been the most hot days in 60 years.

The highest temperature in June was measured in Parikkala before Midsummer, when the thermometer bounced to 33.6 degrees. It did not quite break the all-time 33.8 degree heat record measured in Ähtäri in 1935.

Summer could become one of the hottest in history, says a Foreca meteorologist Markus Mäntykannas in the release of the weather company.

According to statistics from the Finnish Meteorological Institute, there are an average of eight hot days in June. In total, there are less than 40 hot days a year. In June this year, more than 20 hot days have accumulated.

The last time there were more than 20 hot days was in June 2020 and 1999.

Meteorologist The pine stock sees signs of climate change in the long-lasting heat.

“As a result, the probability of heat waves is increasing and has already increased. Although heat records will be broken this summer, they are likely to be broken again soon. This is now a strong trend.”

In Canada, the country’s heat record was broken on Mondaywhen the mercury rose close to 50 degrees.