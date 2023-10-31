Weather | Tampere got fluffy blankets of snow, in Helsinki it’s raining from the sky – a couple of pictures show the difference

According to the forecast, there may be more snow in Tampere after Wednesday than in Lapland. It is raining in southern Finland. Share your best tips for surviving the dark season in the poll at the end of the story.

in Tampere there may soon be more snow than in Lapland, says the meteorologist on duty Petri Hoppula From the Institute of Meteorology.

Several tens of centimeters of snow have fallen in Pirkanmaa and Satakunta during Tuesday. For example, by two in the afternoon on Tuesday, about 20 centimeters of snow had already fallen in Juupajoki.

More is coming. 40 centimeters of snow has been predicted for Pirkanmaa on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 30 centimeters for Satakunta.

Tens of centimeters of snow piled up in Tampere on Tuesday morning. The plowed snow formed a large pile on Hämeensilla.

The biggest snowfall in Lapland was on Tuesday evening in Salla, where there is 33 centimeters of snow. No snowfall has been predicted for Lapland on Wednesday.

However, it is only a momentary phenomenon, because the weather in the south will cool already this coming weekend and the snow will melt, says Hoppula.

In Southern Finland you don’t get to enjoy the snow like this. The rain that started on Tuesday will intensify overnight and will continue on Wednesday. The temperature stays close to zero.

According to Foreca’s forecasts, the exception is the very northernmost part of Southern Finland, where it also snows from time to time.

People were waiting for buses under a rain cover at Elielinaukio near Helsinki Central Station on Tuesday evening.

