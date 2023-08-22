Cooler temperatures on Monday helped firefighters make progress against what Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called “apocalyptic” wildfires raging across western Canada after tens of thousands of people were evacuated or called to standby from their homes and villages.

Over the weekend, two wildfires threatened large parts of the Okanagan Valley, including the neighboring cities of Kelowna and West Kelowna in British Columbia, Canada.

And evacuation orders were issued for about 30,000 people in the province, where 385 fires are still burning out of about 1,040 around the country, while 36,000 people live on alert in case they are forced to flee at any moment.

Bowen Ma, British Columbia’s emergency management minister, warned that the situation was “highly fluid”.

But West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Bruland sounded optimistic, saying, at a news conference Sunday night, “We finally feel like we’re moving forward rather than retreating.”

Temperatures in the area around Kelowna are expected to remain mild Monday, reaching below 20 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.

It is also expected to rain from Tuesday.

Officials said it was still too early to start planning for the return of the people who evacuated, given the thick smoke in the area.

In turn, Trudeau confirmed, from the city of “Charlottetown,” where the government is discussing the fire crisis, that Canadians “watch with horror the images of destruction similar to the end of the world.”

“It is a frightening and heartbreaking time… as people flee for their lives and worry for their communities,” he added.

On Sunday, the Canadian Prime Minister announced that his government had decided to deploy armed forces to combat forest fires in the western province of British Columbia.

Fires in Canada this summer destroyed more than 14 million hectares of land, an area the size of Greece and almost twice the last record of 7.3 million hectares. Four people have died so far.

Scientists point out that human-caused global warming exacerbates natural disasters and makes them more frequent and deadly.