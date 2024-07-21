Weather | Sweltering heat is possible next week

Weather|On Sunday, it was warmest in Utsjoki, where 29.5 degrees were measured.

To start the week’s weather in Finland looks widely warm and dusty. Heatwaves are possible all over the country, and tropical nights can also be known.

The heat can even reach sweltering temperatures, and heat warnings have been issued for at least the first week in different parts of the country.

Monday is clear and dusty in most of the country, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Jani Parviainen.

It is cloudier in western and southwestern Finland and rain showers are on the way. The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a rain warning for Varsinais-Suomi, Satakunta and Ostrobothnia.

On Monday, heat is known almost throughout the country. Temperatures are in many places between 24 and 29 degrees. Temperatures may remain lower in rainy and cloudy areas.

The highest readings may have been in Northern Lapland. On Sunday, the highest readings were measured at the Kevo observation station in Utsjoki, where the mercury reached 29.5 degrees.

Weather continues on Tuesday and Wednesday as Monday.

On Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms will continue to occur in the west, where a warning of severe showers and thunderstorms has been issued.

As Wednesday dawns, the weather will also become unstable in Western Lapland.

“When the air is quite humid, there is a chance for even heavier local rains throughout the week,” says Parviainen.

Neither by the end of the week, there is no big change in the weather. The heat will probably continue over the weekend as well.

“There may be showers a little further into the weekend.”

In Lapland, the air can get cooler towards the end of the week, when the temperatures can stay around 20 degrees and below.

Tropical night means that the temperature does not fall below 20 degrees during the night.

On the other hand, we start talking about scorching heat when the highest temperature of the day is 27 degrees and the average temperature is 20 degrees.

“When a hot period freezes in Finland for a while, it also affects the night temperatures. Even at night, the temperature slowly rises, which increases the feeling of drudgery”, Foreca’s meteorologist on duty Anna Latvala says.

According to Latvala, tropical nights are most likely on sea coasts and in the vicinity of large lakes such as Päijänne and Saimaa.