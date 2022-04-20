Weather Sunny Wednesday brought the highest temperature of the year, with more than 18 degrees measured in Haapavesi

The warm days are starting to lag behind a bit, although in some parts of Finland it may still be warm on Thursdays and Fridays.

Sunny Wednesday has brought with it the highest temperature so far this year. By 5 pm, the highest reading of the day was 18.1 degrees Celsius measured in Haapavesi, Northern Ostrobothnia, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

This year’s previous heat peak was 17 degrees measured on Kokemäki in Satakunta on Tuesday.

The record reading measured at the Mustikkamäki weather station in Haapavesi on Wednesday was 18 degrees in Seinäjoki, Southern Ostrobothnia.

“In the direction of Ostrobothnia, there are 17 degrees at quite a few stations and a little is measured on top,” says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Henri Nyman To STT.

In addition, temperatures of 16 degrees have been measured very widely in the country, especially in the western part of the country. According to Nyman, 16.5 degrees has also been measured in Sotkamo, located in the southern part of Kainuu.

“It has been warm that there are fifteen degrees in Lapland as well,” Nyman adds.

Meteorological According to the department, the warm days are slowly starting to lag behind, although parts of Finland may still be warm on Thursdays and Fridays. Slight improvements in record readings may therefore be known before the weekend.

“There will probably be no very significant improvements now, at least it won’t go into such a decade more,” Nyman clarifies, however, and estimates that temperatures will be below 20 degrees this batch.

On Thursday, the warm weather is especially concentrated in the western parts of the country, albeit a little further south today. On Friday, warmth is likely to be enough, at least for the southwestern parts of the country.

According to Nyman, current temperatures are higher than usual, but still not particularly rare at this time of year.