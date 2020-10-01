Weather Sunny weather continues over the weekend, with temperatures peaking at 17 degrees

September was on average 1-2 degrees warmer than usual.

Worn out the sunny weather of the week also continues over the weekend, the Finnish Meteorological Institute was told STT on Thursday.

Sunny and clear weather is expected almost throughout the country until Sunday, with the exception of the northern part of the country, where clouds and drizzle occur.

“The weather situation is quite similar until the weekend. On Sunday evening, the rainy area starts approaching from the southwest, “said the meteorologist on duty Iiris Viljamaa.

At its highest, weekend temperatures can hurt to 17 degrees in the south and southwest of the country.

The wind may get stronger. A high wind warning has been issued for the southwestern seas on Sunday.

“The direction of the wind remains the same, which means wind from the east. But Sunday is a slightly windier day than usual, ”Viljamaa said.

Meteorological the department also published september weather statistics on thursday. According to them, September was warmer than usual in the whole country with an average temperature.

The average temperature ranged from about 14 degrees on the southern and southwestern coasts to Lapland in the arm to just over six degrees. The deviation from the long-term mean was generally about 1 to 2 degrees.

The largest deviation was in the western part of the country, where September was unusually warm, meaning the same is repeated less than once every 10 years.

It was already the twelfth consecutive warmer-than-usual September.

The highest temperature of the month, 23.5 degrees, was measured at Kokkäki at Tulkkila observation station on 27 September. On the same day, the lowest temperature of the month, -7.1 degrees, was also measured at the Kittilä Lompolonvuoma observation station.

Rainfall varied greatly regionally. In the central part of the country, as well as in Northern Ostrobothnia and Kainuu, rainfall was unusually high, in some places even exceptionally high. Elsewhere in the country, precipitation was largely lower than usual.

The highest rainfall in September was at Merikarvia’s Tuorila observation station, where the total rainfall for the month was 144.1 millimeters. The maximum daily rainfall, 65.6 millimeters, was measured on the 16th of the month at the Petäisenniska observation station in Kajaani.