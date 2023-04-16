Weather | Sunny weather continues almost everywhere in Finland

The grass fire warning is valid in Uusimaa, Varsinais-Suomi, Satakunta and Åland.

Sunny the weather will continue almost everywhere in Finland on Sunday, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Tuukka Keränen. Winds are weak during the day.

“There may be variable cloudiness in the direction of Lapland, but everywhere else it will be very clear,” says Keränen.

The warmest weather on Sunday will be in southwestern Finland, where temperatures of around 13 degrees have been promised. The coolest is in Lapland, where temperatures can drop below five degrees.

A grass fire warning is in effect on Sunday in Uusimaa, Varsinais-Suomi, Satakunta and Åland. The warning area will expand in the coming days until the middle of next week. Pirkanmaa and Kymenlaakso will also be under the warning on Monday, and Kanta-Häme and Päijät-Häme on Tuesday.

According to Keränen, the grass fire warning is due to the long-lasting dry weather. On Saturday, several local wildfires were reported in different parts of Finland.