Weather | Sunny frosty weather is expected for Christmas Day

As the Christmas return traffic begins, a snowfall area arrives from the west.

Christmas day will be spent in freezing weather throughout Finland, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. It’s also worth going outside, as there are good opportunities to see the sun, especially in the western part of the country.

The driving weather is normal throughout the country on Sunday, but when the Christmas return traffic starts on Monday, an area of ​​snow will arrive from the west. It is bringing bad traffic weather for Boxing Day to the area that stretches from Central Lapland to the western part of Northern Ostrobothnia.

Boxing Day is the sunniest in Eastern Finland.

According to the preliminary forecast, at least in the southern part of the country there will be plus rain and sleet and water rain at the turn of the year.