Weather | Sunny and warm weather can make blue anemones bloom over the weekend

The temperature can rise to 14 degrees during the weekend. Exceptional heat can make plants bloom.

in Finland we are celebrating the beginning of the weekend in exceptionally warm weather.

The temperature may reach up to 14 degrees in some parts of the country on Saturday, says Foreca’s meteorologist on duty Juha Föhr.

“Regarding the time of year, Friday and Saturday will be remarkably mild, especially in the southern and western parts of the country.”

The highest temperatures will probably be reached in the southwestern part of the country, Föhr thinks.

However, temperatures above ten degrees are widespread in the southern and central parts of the country. In the northern parts of the country, the temperature is on both sides of zero.

On Saturday, the weather will also be clear in a large part of the country. When Friday’s rains recede by Saturday morning, the wind starts to pick up.

To the statistics considering, such high temperatures in November are exceptional. According to digital statistics measured since 1959, more than 13 degrees have been measured in November in only four years: 1999, 2015, 2020 and 2021.

“Now that the climate is warming, what is the new norm may change a little. If there are more and more warm Novembers, it will change the statistics over time.”

In places, it can now be about ten degrees warmer than average for this time of year.

However, the temperature record for November will hardly be broken, as it is no less than 16.6 degrees. The reading was measured in Åland on November 6, 2020.

Temperatures are now being raised by a strong westerly flow, which brings warm air to Finland.

In addition, according to Föhr, the temperatures will be affected by the föhn wind on Saturday, which will bring warm air to Finland over the Norwegian mountains.

“After all, this is an extremely pleasant weekend when it’s mild and it’s not raining. But you also have to like windy weather,” sums up Föhr.

Thus warm weather in November also affects nature. For example, flowers that normally bloom in spring can be mistaken for blooming already in autumn, says a researcher at the Finnish Environmental Center (Syke) Terhi Ryttari.

“It is possible that, for example, the blue anemone will burst into flower. From time to time there have been observations. Even if this happens, it will not kill the plant.”

Post-blooming of plants that bloom in summer is also a common phenomenon in such warm autumns.

“Now you can very well find, for example, pig’s wort.”

You can also see willow cats. According to Ryttär, the willow can even start to bloom in such warm weather, when yellow stamens appear on the willow cats.

“It can start to bloom, especially if it’s sunny this weekend.”

The warm weather in autumn does not in itself cause harm to the plants, says Ryttäri. In general, plants are flexible and tolerate all kinds of conditions.

“The plants have gotten used to and adapted to warm autumns as well. Winter snow cover and temperature fluctuations are more critical, as they affect wintering.”

For hibernation The hibernation of retreating bears is not affected by the exceptional heat, says the research professor of the Finnish Center for Natural Resources (Luke) Ilpo Kojola.

Most of the bears are already hibernating.

“There have been warm autumns in the last few years. It has not been found to have a significant effect on the bears’ hibernation.”

However, individual bears may still be awake. According to Kojola, the heat can affect how they search for the nest.

Variations in temperatures between years generally do not cause dramatic changes for any animal species, says the lead researcher of the Finnish Center for Natural Resources (Luke) Otso Huitu. Animals have the ability to react to different weather changes.

Exceptional weather conditions in the middle of winter affect animals more than autumn.

“If there is an exceptional heat period during the snowy season, the bears’ winter nests may be flooded and, for example, small rodents living on the border of the country may suffer.”

According to Huitu, the heat that continues long into autumn can also have positive effects on the animals.

“The snow will not necessarily come so early, and the animals will be able to stock up on food for the winter for longer.”