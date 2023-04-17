Tuesday, April 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | Sunny and clear weather will continue at least until the weekend

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Weather | Sunny and clear weather will continue at least until the weekend

Grass fire warnings have been issued in southern Finland due to dry weather.

Sunny and clear weather will continue in a large part of Finland on Monday, says Ville Siiskonen, meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. The day is slightly cloudier than the weekend, especially in the northern and western parts of the country.

Temperatures can rise to around 13–14 degrees at their highest in the southwest. In the rest of Finland, the highest temperatures on Monday will be between six and eleven degrees.

According to Siiskonen, the cloudy and clear weather will continue in the week starting at least until the next weekend. The temperatures also stay at pretty much the same readings.

“Based on current forecasts, Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week, especially in the south. At that time, the temperature can rise to over 15 degrees in the south. In the north, temperatures can approach ten degrees,” says Siiskonen.

See also  China | Corona policy is being revolutionized: You can stay at home during quarantine and you can move around freely

However, the limit of twenty degrees will not be broken during the week.

to Southern Finland a grass fire warning has been issued, which will extend daily until at least Thursday. According to Siiskonen, the warnings are due to the prolonged dry weather.

“There has been a high pressure area over Finland since the beginning of April, which means that the dry air has continued for quite a long time. The last time there was a significant low pressure area in Finland was at the end of March.”

During the last weekend, several small wildfires were reported in different parts of Finland.

According to Siiskonen, the ongoing drought may ease next weekend, when a new area of ​​low pressure and rain may arrive in Finland. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast.

#Weather #Sunny #clear #weather #continue #weekend

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
This is how Twitter reacted to Monterrey’s 2-1 defeat against Santos

This is how Twitter reacted to Monterrey's 2-1 defeat against Santos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result