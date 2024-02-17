Weather | Sunday's weather pampers winter vacationers: “The sun is shining and it's freezing”

At the beginning of the week, temperatures will range from zero to a little over ten degrees below zero.

On Sunday the whole country is enjoying a sunny winter's day, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Saturday's snow and water showers will recede, and the weather will be dusty throughout the country. Temperatures vary from a few degrees below zero in the southern parts of the country to ten degrees below zero in the central and northern parts of the country.

“The sun is shining, and it's freezing. Such a great skiing holiday”, the meteorologist on duty Eveliina Tuovinen tells.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, Monday is already a slightly cloudier day. There may be some snow in the southwestern parts of the country.

“Monday will start with dust, but it will start to snow in the afternoon. Otherwise, it's mostly a cloudy day, there can be sunny places in Lapland,” says Tuovinen.

In the southern and southwestern parts of the country, it will be close to zero on Monday. In the rest of the country, the frost is from a few degrees below zero to a little over ten degrees below zero.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, but Cloudiness will be abundant. According to Tuovinen, in the southwestern part of the country, it may reach plus degrees. In southern Finland, the meter is on the verge of zero, in the rest of the country it stays on the side of freezing.

The weather According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the predictability from Wednesday onwards is bad for now. According to Tuovinen, the weather looks quite mild. However, we mostly stay on the frost side, except for the southern and southwestern parts of the country.

“There is at least a chance that snowfall will rise from the southwest to the west,” says Tuovinen.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, most of Finland is still under a thick snow cover. There is about 30–40 centimeters of snow in the southern parts of the country, about 40–60 centimeters in the central parts of the country. In the northern parts, there is widely more than 60 centimeters of snow.

“There is only a few centimeters of snow in Åland. In mainland Finland, the region of Turku and Hanko stand out, they have about 10 centimeters of snow,” says Tuovinen.

The deepest snow accumulations are in Käsivarren Lapland and Kainuu, where the snow is closer to 90 centimeters.

“We are quite firmly under the snow cover for the most part”, assures Tuovinen.