Weather | Sunday will be very cold, especially in the southern parts of the country

The frosts will only start to subside in the night between Sunday and Monday.

Weather continues to be cold today as well. Severe freezing weather is expected on Sunday, especially in the southern parts of the country, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

“Sunday will still be very cold in the southern parts of the country”, meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Leena Laakso says to STT.

The coldest is in the southern and central parts of the country, as well as in North Ostrobothnia and Kainuu, where the frost is estimated to be over twenty degrees.

According to Laakso, the coldest readings are timed throughout the country in the morning.

Frostbite will start to ease on Sunday, starting from northern Lapland, and according to Laakso, the weather will finally cool down in the southern parts of the country.

“Tuesday can be on the plus side in a large part of the country.”

On Sunday evening, a bad driving weather warning will also come into force in the western part of the country and parts of central Finland. The warning is due to the fact that the cooling weather is expected to bring dew to the road surfaces.

On Monday, according to the warning map, the driving weather is already bad in all of Finland, with the exception of three localities in Northeast Finland.