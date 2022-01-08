Weather Sunday is cold in much of the country, with up to 30 degrees below zero in Lapland

In the south, frost readings range from 3 to 10 degrees.

For Sunday cold weather is promised in much of the country. Only in the south are the frost readings between 3 and 10 degrees Celsius, elsewhere in the country the frost is more intense.

“Satakunta and Pirkanmaa are close to ten degrees Celsius, otherwise they are between 15 and 30 degrees Celsius,” the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Ari Mustala says.

Lapland is promised up to 30 degrees below zero, although it is milder at the top of the head.

In southern Finland it will snow a little on Sunday. In the southwest, on the other hand, there may be an icy drizzle.

“The southern part of the country seems to be quite cloudy gray. In the central and northern part of the country, the cloud cover is cracking in places, and especially in Lapland it is partly clear, ”says Mustala.