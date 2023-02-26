Weather | Sunday is becoming a largely clear frosty day

From the beginning of the week, the weather warms up and is on the positive side in many places.

For winter vacationers it looks like there will be widely clear frosty weather on sunday. From the beginning of the week, however, the weather will warm up and in many places will be on the positive side, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

In the southern and central parts of the country, the weather is largely clear and daytime temperatures are between 2 and 7 degrees below zero, says the meteorologist on duty.

It is slightly cloudier along the eastern border, but no snowfall is known.

In Lapland, the day is cloudy, and snow showers are expected in Central and Northern Lapland. In northern Finland, daytime temperatures remain at 5–12 degrees below zero.

A strong wind warning has been issued for the eastern parts of the Gulf of Finland.

On Monday the weather will continue to be quite dusty and the temperatures will rise to the plus side, except for the eastern parts of the country.

Tuesday’s weather is also relatively clear, except for central and northern Lapland. In western Finland, the temperature is on the positive side, in the rest of the country there are a few degrees below zero.

On Wednesday, the temperature throughout the country will hover a few degrees on both sides of zero.

Wind warnings have been issued for land areas in Lapland since the beginning of the week. A strong wind warning has been issued for Perämere for Monday.