Weather: week of sun, mild climate and lots of thunderstorms over most of Italy. Forecasts

There Spring is ready to show its most unstable side: according to the latest forecast in fact, a decidedly eventful week awaits us, with frequent occasions for rains, temporal and sunny spaces over most of the regions. Antonio Sanòdirector and founder of the site iLMeteo.it, announces that already today the weather will be decidedly unstable: due to repeated drafts of fresh air and unstable at high altitude there will be showers, especially during the afternoon thunderstorms over the Alps and the nearby plains, then also extending to the inland areas of the Center up to Puglia and Basilicata. The scenario will not change even in the following days, with alternating between dry breaks and sunny during the morning and with a marked increase ininstability during the afternoon hours.

Attention then to the second part of the week. From Thursday 5 May in Northern Europe a vast one should come to life depression who will fly very cold currents first to the British Isles and France, then also to our country. The unstable currents they will continue their journey going to “hook” an area of ​​low pressure already present between Sardinia and Sicily, giving it new strength and vigor: due to the counterclockwise movement of the currents, the vortex will attract very hot air from the southern quadrants which, after having crossed the sea and loaded with humidity, it will provide a surplus of fuel (potential energy) for extreme weather events.

In the second part of the week, therefore, they are not to be excluded rainfall at times very abundant, even in the form of thunderstorms with hail, which may affect in particular the regions of the Center-North, in a thermal context which, especially in the South, will be rather mild.

Weather forecast Italy for the next few days

Monday 2 May 2022 weather forecast: in the North, clouds and bright spells, thunderstorms on the Alps, Prealps and high plains. Center: widespread afternoon instability over the Apennines and adjacent areas. South: thunderstorms and clear spells on the peninsular sectors.

Tuesday 3 May 2022 weather forecast: in the North, widespread instability in the Alps and Prealps and nearby areas. In the Center: thunderstorms and rains on the mountainous sectors, encroaching on adjacent areas. In the South: unstable notes on Campania, Puglia, Basilicata.

Wednesday 4 May 2022 weather forecast: in the North, still unstable weather with frequent occasions for rains and thunderstorms. In the Center: thunderstorms more likely on the Adriatic regions. In the South: rains on Puglia and Basilicata.

Weather trend

Intense disturbance from Thursday 5 May.