Weather, summer over. Sensational break of the summer

It is hot now, and it will do so in the next few days, although some have arrived rain. But all in all it is normal, or almost, accustomed as we are now to burning summers.

But who would have thought that this scenario could change sooner than expected?

Peering at the latest available calculations, we read on www.ilmeteo.it, it seems that between Tuesday 16 August and Thursday 18 August a general and in some ways unexpected summer crisis may occur, with high pressure partially weakened and undermined by Atlantic perturbations, which in this way would in fact be free to roam throughout Europe and therefore in Italy, also bringing hailstorms and a decrease in temperatures of the order of about 10.

A furious disturbance is expected for Thursday with storms, hail and tornadoes in Valpadana, Liguria and Tuscany.

Stop everyone … but why be surprised …. in reality the break after August 15th, the so-called Midsummer or Late Summer Gale, if you prefer, was absolutely normal until the 80s … and who knows what 2022 does not want to remember the old days …

Subscribe to the newsletter

