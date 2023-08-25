During the weekend the dangerous cyclone Poppea which in fact, by undermining the African anticyclone Nero, will put an end to summer 2023 as we have known it in the last 10 days. And According to Antonio Sanò, founder of the site www.iLMeteo.itall the atmospheric elements are there for the cyclone to unleash a severe late summer storm.

First of all, the cool air that will feed the cyclone will collide with the very hot pre-existing air. Furthermore, the Poppea vortex will dive into the Mediterranean Sea and from the Balearic Islands it will reach Corsica and then the Tyrrhenian Sea. Keep in mind that the waters of our sea are very warm and still around 28-30°C. With these assumptions, the Poppea cyclone could deepen further and at worst, turn into a hurricane. All this will take place between Sunday 27 and Monday 28. Before then we will still have to deal with Nero’s hot bubble and with the pre-frontal systems recalled by the cyclone’s descent in latitude. The latter, in simple words, are rather strong storms that anticipate the real disturbance. There will therefore be severe thunderstorms on Saturday and Sundaythe pre-frontals on the Alps, Pre-Alps and high plains of Piedmont and Lombardy. Cyclone Poppea will break in at the end of Sunday which will trigger a strong wave of bad weather. We will need to pay close attention to the regions affected by rainfall as the latter can be strong, in the form of a storm with hail (even large) and a storm. In this case, given that Italy comes from a dry period, the water that could fall in a few hours will not be able to be absorbed by the ground, thus causing sudden flooding or flash floods. In the mountains there will be landslides or mudslides.

In terms of temperatures, on the other hand, the fresh air supplied by the cyclone Poppea will cause a significant lowering of the maximum values that compared to these days, they could lose up to 20°C. This collapse could favor the return of snow to the Alps starting from 2000-2500 metres.

IN DETAIL

Friday 25. In the north: sun and intense heat, some thunderstorms on the Alpine borders. In the middle: sun and intense heat. In the south: sunny.

Saturday 26. In the north: severe thunderstorms in the Northwest Alps and Pre-Alps, also in the respective plains, beware of hail. In the middle: sun and a little less hot. In the south: sun with increasing heat.

Sunday 27. In the north: more frequent thunderstorms and gradually more widespread and very strong from west to east. Middle: more clouds in Tuscany, sun elsewhere. In the south: sunny, warmer in Puglia.

Trend: severe bad weather on Monday and Tuesday with cyclone Poppea over Italy.