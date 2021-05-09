Weather Summer is starting in Finland, even heat readings are promised

Moisture and wind from the cold sea cool the weather on the coasts. Heat readings may be measured in Ostrobothnia, for example.

In Finland begins the week beginning in the summer in many places. The south, Ostrobothnia and the central parts of the country are promised sun and heat.

“There are several summer days to come and clear signs of summer. The leaves burst and the birch pollen explodes in the eyes, ”says a meteorologist from the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Jouko Korhonen.

In the beginning week, the average daily temperature can rise to ten degrees. In warm moments in Helsinki and Uusimaa, you can reach 15 degrees and possibly even more.

The air will start to warm up on Monday evening in southern Finland, when warm air arrives from Estonia to the southern coast of the country. Rainfall is receding and the temperature rises to as high as 15 degrees.

Monday morning and day will still be chilly, in places with rain and partly cloudy. The weather will not clearly warm until Monday evening.

Warm the air and rainy weather pampered Uusimaa and Helsinki from Tuesday onwards.

The cold sea and the moisture it brings, as well as the wind typical of coastal areas, make sure that the temperature in the capital does not rise to hot readings. No unusual winds are allowed in Helsinki, and in some places it can be very warm in the most sheltered parts of Helsinki, Korhonen says.

The impact of the Gulf of Finland may also be felt in the beginning of the week in the interior of Uusimaa, although it is usually a little warmer than the coastal areas. According to the forecast, there will be no hot days in Uusimaa this week, but rainy and warming weather is expected.

The highest temperatures will probably be measured elsewhere in Finland next week.

Air is warming as it progresses towards central Finland and Ostrobothnia.

The highest readings will possibly be measured in Southern and Central Ostrobothnia and even in Oulu, Korhonen predicts. In some parts of the country, according to Korhonen, heat readings may even be reached or close to it. In any case, the temperature in these parts of the country rises to close to 20 degrees.

The warmest is likely to be in the central and western parts of the country on Wednesday as well as Thursday. In Lapland, the temperature is close to or below ten degrees and the weather is more cloudy.

The weather is forecast to run until Thursday, possibly even Friday. After that, the weather is expected to become more unstable and the temperature may drop to around ten degrees.