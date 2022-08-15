Weather, the classic “break” after August 15th is ready



Weather, summer in crisis! Who would have thought that this scenario could change sooner than expected?

Peering at the latest available elaborations, writes the site www.ilmeteo.itit just seems that between Tuesday 16 August and Thursday 18 August a general and in some ways unexpected summer crisis may occur, with the high pressure partially weakened and undermined by Atlantic perturbations, which in this way would in fact be free to roam throughout Europe and therefore in Italy, also bringing hailstorms and a drop in temperatures of the order of about 10. For Thursday the transirò of a furious perturbation with storms, hail and tornadoes is expected in Valpadana, Liguria and Tuscany.

Stop everyone … but why be surprised …. in reality the break after August 15th, the so-called Midsummer or Late Summer Gale, if you prefer, was absolutely normal until the 80s … and who knows what 2022 does not want to remember the old days …

Subscribe to the newsletter

