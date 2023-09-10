What will the weather be like this week? The heat seems to give no respite, with all due respect to those who anxiously await the arrival of autumn. Temperatures will still be muggy, similar to those of July, at least until Wednesday. A first significant drop will arrive from next weekend. The anticyclone Charon is in fact ready to provide sun and heat, at least for a few days.

Between Monday 11th and until Wednesday 13th, there will be high temperatures and stable weather conditions throughout Italy. The thermometer will record peaks above 33-34°C, especially in the Po Valley, in the internal areas of the two largest islands and in part of the centre. Averages well above the period. From Wednesday 13th we will notice the first signs of fatigue on the part of Charon due to an increasingly pressing and gradually lowering Atlantic flow. The first thunderstorms may develop in the Alpine and pre-Alpine areas, especially during the hottest hours of the day.

There will therefore be greater instability, especially in the North, with the possibility of some thunderstorms relegated mainly to the mountains, but possibly spilling over into the westernmost sections of the Po Valley. In the Centre-South the climate will remain summery for the whole week, a sign that autumn is still far away. Only from the weekend of 16-17 can we glimpse a more decisive sinking of the cool and unstable Atlantic flow.