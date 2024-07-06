Weather | Such weather awaits the audience of the weekend’s events: strong gusts of wind and persistent rain

Weather|Helsinki and Turku will experience strong winds this weekend. On the other hand, it rains quite a lot in Savonlinna.

Weather treats differently on the weekend. In the events organized in different parts of Finland, there will be heavy rain in places, sometimes noticeable wind gusts and some sun along with them.

The Tall Ships Races in Helsinki will see clear skies and sunshine by day on Saturday, although the wind will bring noticeable gusts, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Henry Nyman.

“We get to enjoy a quite beautiful day, but you can notice the gusts of wind,” says Nyman.

Because of the wind, Saturday’s temperatures will also drop a couple of degrees below twenty.

On Sunday in the morning it starts to rain in Helsinki. The water comes in a unified front, where the intensity of the waves varies from gentle to brisk. In the rain, you may also have to put on a jacket when the temperature stays around 15 degrees or below.

According to Nyman, the rains will subside by the afternoon. After that, the sun shines again, but the temperature still does not hurt to 20 degrees.

However, when the rain stops, the wind only picks up. Nyman says that Gusts blowing up to 15 meters per second are possible on Sunday, which is why a wind warning has been issued.

Only on Monday does the weather start to resemble a bride.

“Monday seems to be a break day in terms of rain. Then it’s quite sunny, the winds weaken and the temperature rises above 20 degrees,” says Nyman.

A passing cruise ship excited the crowd at Ruisrock in Turku on Friday.

In Turku the story is relatively similar, but somewhat windier.

Those who listen to concerts in Ruisrock on Saturday may still have to stand in the rain in the afternoon. The temperature doesn’t jump very high either, but stays around 17 degrees, says Nyman.

On Sunday, the heaviest rains will be experienced already in the morning. At noon, Turku cools down and the rest of the day is quite sunny, but still not particularly warm.

On Sunday, however, the wind is really strong in Turku.

“Gusts can travel up to 17-18 meters per second, which can cause some damage,” says Nyman.

At its worst, the wind blows in the afternoon, around 15–18.

Also in Turku, Monday is already warm, sunny and rainless.

Savonlinna at the opera festival, you have to enjoy the culture in the rain all weekend.

“It will actually rain all day on Saturday, and thunder can roll in there as well. However, the bumps remain isolated,” says Nyman.

The temperature in Savonlinna on Saturday will be around 18–19 degrees, although it may well get cooler in the rain.

Sunday morning is warm but windy. It can be twenty degrees warm in the morning sun, but a very strong southerly wind can even knock down some trees on the northern shores of the lakes, says Nyman.

The rains reach the Savonlinna Opera Festival on Sunday in the afternoon and do not recede until around nine in the evening. After all, the wind calms down in the rain.

As for Mondays, Savonlinna follows the same pattern as Helsinki and Turku.

“Monday is a beautiful, sunny, summer day. The temperature can already rise to 23 degrees,” says Nyman.