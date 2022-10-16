Weather | Strong winds swept across the south coast – trees felled

By noon on Monday, the strong wind will subside. Next week the weather will be mainly dusty but cool.

From the west a strong thunderstorm front arrived late Sunday night, which was accompanied by wind gusts of up to 40 meters per second in sea areas. A thunderstorm front passed over the southern coast of Finland east of Hankoniemi at midnight.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Eveliina Tuominen says that the strong gusts of wind that blew on the south coast have knocked down trees.

A strong low pressure is expanding over Finland, and winds are still strong in sea areas. In the morning, the winds at sea were blowing around 18–19 meters per second. In the morning, the wind gradually starts to weaken, but the morning is still windy in the coastal areas.

To come the week’s weather is mainly dusty but cool. On Monday at noon, the weather will clear up.

By Tuesday, however, new rains will rise in the southern and central parts of the country.

Starting Wednesday, the weather will be dusty almost all over the country. There may be individual snow showers in Northern Finland.

The north current is turning and the weather is getting colder.

“From Wednesday, it will clearly stay below ten degrees in the south as well,” says Tuominen.

