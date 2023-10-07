Weather | Strong winds continue at night, snow has fallen on the ground in many places

Snow has fallen during Saturday, especially in the high areas of North Karelia. The low lands located near water bodies will probably still be saved by the users of summer tires next night.

7.10. 21:53

Low pressure the area continues to grind over Finland. Although the worst is behind us, strong winds will continue to batter Finland on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

The winds are strongest in western and southern Finland. Gusts can reach 15–20 meters per second, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute To Eerik Saarika.

“The winds weaken slightly at night, but they are still strong enough to cause effects.”

The effect of winds in the southern parts of the country is intensified by the season. Despite the cold temperatures, autumn is still in progress, and the trees in southern Finland are still covered with green and slowly turning yellow leaves.

“The ground is not yet frozen either. Trees fall more easily now.”

Saturday The fall storm that started the night before caused power outages and storm damage, especially in the southeastern parts of Finland.

According to the power outage map of the energy industry, more than 13,000 customers were without electricity on Saturday at six o’clock in the evening. At that time, there were power outages in more than 74 municipalities and a total of 17 companies. Before seven in the morning, there were almost 20,000 customers without electricity.

The power outages were concentrated in Southeastern and Southern Finland, including South Savo, Kymenlaakso, South Karjala, Päijät-Hämee and Kanta-Hämee. There were also outages in Lapland, Uusimaa and Finland proper.

The wind the rains that pass as a friend. In the south, they wet the trousers of the traveler, in the eastern parts of Finland and in many places north of Central Finland, they whiten the ground.

“ “In the direction of Lapland, melting can be a little more persistent.”

“It can be very snowy in places. Ten centimeters of snow has fallen in Ranua in southern Lapland on Saturday, and Oulu’s weather cameras also show a white road surface,” explains Saarikalle.

“There are warnings of bad and very bad driving weather in many parts of the country.”

Little by little the currents that bring rains and winds begin to creep towards the east. Sunday’s sunrise will still be hidden behind a curtain of clouds, but sunglasses are needed during the day.

The high pressure also takes the first snow with it.

The strong wind will still try on Sunday. Over the course of the day, it gets stronger and the Gusts can become strong.

In the evening, the wind clearly weakens. At the same time, the winds that cause damage start to weaken.