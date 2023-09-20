Weather | Strong wind caused destruction – across roads in Central Finland, a tree fell on a terraced house in Kainuu

During the night, rescue services in Central Finland and Kainuu have received several damage control tasks.

Strong wind has wreaked havoc at least in Central Finland and Kainuu the night before Wednesday.

The storm front fell trees on the roads in the northwestern parts of Central Finland, so that some of the roads were temporarily closed, the rescue service of Central Finland told STT.

According to STT, trees fell at least in Kivijärvi and Pihtiputaa.

The Kainuu rescue service also received more damage control tasks during the night.

Fire marshals on duty told HS by phone that trees have been cleared from roads in places like Paltamo and Sotkamo.

In Puolanga, a hardwood tree had fallen on top of a terraced house. However, the tree did not damage the house or cause an acute danger, so its clearing was left until the morning.