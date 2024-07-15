Weather | Strong thunderstorms expected on Tuesday – Gusts can knock down trees

Weather|Thunderstorms may occur on Tuesday morning in the southern and central parts of the country.

TuesdayIna a large part of the country may experience violent thunderstorms.

weather Institute warn from violent thunderstorms in the southern parts of the country, with the exception of Åland, and in a large part of the central parts of the country.

Thunderstorms start during the morning, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Iris Idoko.

“Already in the morning there will be rain showers from the south, but they will only intensify when the sun starts to warm up.”

Thunderstorms can be accompanied by strong thunderstorms. Gusts can hit 15 meters per second at their strongest.

Otherwise, there will be a fairly weak wind, says Idoko.

“So Puuska can be clearly felt.”

Individual weaker trees can fall due to gusts. According to Idoko, there are likely to be no significant power outages.

Cloudy and rainy weather is promised until Northern Finland on Tuesday.

Stream will also continue on Wednesday. During the day, it rains from time to time in the western parts of the country, and towards the evening the rain area moves to the eastern and northern parts of the country.

There is also a risk of thunder in connection with the rain front on Wednesday, says Idoko.

Temperatures remain mainly summer warm. In connection with Wednesday’s rain zone, the temperature may drop below 20 degrees.

“But then the weather turns bad again, and on Thursday the temperature will rise again to around 25 degrees.”