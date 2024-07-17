Weather | Strong thunderstorms didn’t even hit Uusimaa – the meteorologist explains why

Weather|Thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind predicted for Uusimaa were not seen on Wednesday, despite the forecasts.

Where thunder?

On Wednesday, HS reported hard news from thunderstorms, which would cross Uusimaa by Wednesday afternoon. The Meteorological Institute even gave rain warning From Uusimaa to Ostrobothnia and Åland.

Local thunder and strong gusts of wind were also predicted for Helsinki. However, they did not arrive.

How did the morning prediction lead so far astray?

Department of Meteorology meteorologist on duty Juha Jantunen says that only in western Uusimaa, between Porkkala and Tammisaari, thunder gusts were seen that moved 15 meters per second. Otherwise, the thunderstorm front was concentrated in Tampere and Western Finland.

“The sky was cloudy in Uusimaa for so long today. If the sun had been shining, it would have warmed the air and thunderstorms would have occurred,” says Jantunen.

There had been a total of 354 land lightning sightings in Finland by around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The previous day there were a total of 666. According to Jantunen, the number of lightning strikes on Wednesday was not exceptional.

But is it unusual not to know in the morning what the weather conditions will look like in the afternoon? According to Jantunen, there is not.

“Weather forecasts are forecasts for a reason. If the day’s weather was certain, it would be an announcement.”

In the capital region, the thunderstorms were only visible as oppressive air, dark clouds and a rain shower that started after six and was over by seven.