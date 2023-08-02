Weather | Strong low pressure can bring dangerous weather phenomena to Finland from the beginning of the week

Unstable and rainy weather will continue in the coming days as well, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

Very strong low pressure can bring dangerous weather phenomena to Finland at the beginning of next week, says the meteorologist of the weather service Foreca Joanna Rinne in the blog post. According to it, the combination of low pressure arriving in Finland and hot, unstable air can bring several dangerous weather phenomena to Finland, Sweden and Norway.

“Now the weather maps for the beginning of next week show low pressure, the like of which I don’t remember seeing before in my 15-year career as a meteorologist,” Rinne writes.

However, it is still not certain how violent the low pressure will be. According to the meteorologist, a possible strong low pressure at the beginning of next week can bring with it very violent thunderstorms.

“Thunderstorms should therefore be prepared for abundant lightning, heavy rains, strong thunderstorms, hail and destructive wind phenomena such as downdrafts and tornadoes.”

However, it is still too early to predict the routes of possible thunderstorms.

According to the Meteorologist, the temperature can reach close to 30 degrees in the southern and central part of the country, but the wind gusts are strong at the same time. Heavy rains are also possible.

Yesterday, Tuesday it rained heavily both in the southern parts of the country and in parts of Lapland. 22.8 millimeters of rain had accumulated at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport during the previous day, the Finnish Meteorological Institute says.

Also in Kaisaniemi, Helsinki, the limit of 20 millimeters of rain was exceeded, as well as in parts of Åland.

Today, Wednesday, the rain area extending from Uusimaa to the western parts of North Ostrobothnia will gradually move towards the east and Kainuu.

In the east, before the arrival of the rains, it has been quite sunny in many places. The light border has been crossed at several measuring stations in the east, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Jani Parviainen. For example, 27.3 degrees was measured at the highest point in Tohmajärvi in ​​North Karelia.

The rains bring thunderstorms, and a thunderstorm warning has been issued for the whole of Eastern Finland. Also in Satakunta, Varsinais-Suomi and the western parts of North Ostrobothnia there is a warning of thunderstorms on Wednesday evening.

According to Parviainen, the unstable and rainy weather will continue in the following days as well. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, no area stands out as particularly dusty, but the heaviest rains in the following days would seem to accumulate in the eastern parts of the country and partly also in Lapland.

Finland the flood situation is quite variable, says the leading hydrologist of the Finnish Environment Institute Noora Veijalainen.

In Ostrobothnia, the water levels have risen, as it has rained heavily in the area in recent days. However, according to the hydrologist, the water levels in the area are already falling in some places.

The water has also risen quite high in Eastern and Central Finland.

“But it’s actually still drier than average in Lapland, and in southern Finland and the southwest we’re quite close to the averages, so it’s quite variable in different parts of Finland,” Veijalainen tells STT.

According to the hydrologist, even the highest readings are absolutely not very exceptional, but the timing makes them rare. For example, in Kalajoki, the water was at its highest in some places even slightly higher than the typical spring flood levels.

“In the big flows of spring, they [korkeuslukemat] wouldn’t be special in any way, but in the summer when there are usually small flows, they are quite large compared to the time of day.”

According to him, the water levels in the lakes typically drop in the summer, but now the water level is rising in large lakes, such as Pieline.

“The water level is not yet at readings that cause flood damage, but clearly higher than average, especially considering the time,” says Veijalainen.