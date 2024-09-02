The meteorological week opened with instability that brought thunderstorms to the Centre-North and the Civil Protection has issued a yellow alert for various areas of five regions, Piedmont, Tuscany, Umbria, Marche and Abruzzo.

Thunderstorms and rain over much of Italy

This the beginning of the week will, in fact, be marked by heavy thunderstorms and rain in many of our regions, with locally intense phenomena; at the same time, temperatures will always remain at decidedly high values ​​for the periodwell above the reference climate averages.

Antonio Sanò, founder of the website www.iLMeteo.it communicates that At this moment we have the presence of both the African anticycloneboth of a North Atlantic disturbed flow that will already be stretching towards the Mediterranean basin from today. Italy will find itself right in the middle, on a battlefield where these two giants of the atmosphere face each other.

Fresh air

The thunderstorms, caused by the interaction between the pre-existing heat and the cooler air, have already hit some areas of the Piedmont plains since last night, Including Turin, and, in a more localised manner, the western areas of Lombardy (also Milan) and some internal sections of the Centre.

Sun and intense heat

On the rest of the country, in particular in Southern Italy and on the major islands, the weather will continue to be dominated by sun and intense heatwith the exception of the relief areas in these areas where some local showers may still occur. Temperatures will remain high, maintaining a typically summery climate, with peaks that could still exceed 35 degrees in the South. A slight drop in temperatures is expected in the Centre-North.

Taking a look beyond midweek, Thursday 5th is shaping up to be the worst day of the week, with the passage of a disturbance that will further intensify the stormy instability already present, first affecting the North and subsequently involving the southern regions.

In detail:

Monday 2. In the North: thunderstorms from the Alps towards the plains. In the Center: showers on Tuscany and Adriatic areas. In the South: fast rains on the reliefs

Tuesday 3. In the North: from sun to strong thunderstorms. In the Center: thunderstorms on mountainous areas. In the South: afternoon thunderstorms along the peninsular mountainous areas.

Wednesday 4th. In the North: more thunderstorms across the entire Alpine arc. In the Center: quick showers

afternoon in the Apennines. In the South: some thunderstorms in Basilicata.

Trend:

Stormy Thursday in many regions of central-northern Italy and then in the South.