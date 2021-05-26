Weather Storm winds rattle Southern Finland, power outages possible – Send photo and video of the storm to HS

HS collects images and videos from readers of today’s storm.

In Southern Finland the day has begun in stormy weather that is expected to intensify in the coming hours. The wind can gust up to twenty meters per second, and the rainfall is forecast to be heavy.

During the morning, it has been strong and rainy in southern Finland.

“Storm gusts have been measured in the sea areas. There has been a gust of 23 meters per second in the Baltic Sea, and the mean wind is about 15 meters per second. It is likely to intensify, ”says the meteorologist on duty Jani Parviainen From the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has not issued a rain warning, but the rainfall is expected to be about 20-30 millimeters a day in the south.

In the afternoon during which the wind intensifies from the south.

Storm warning is valid in the Gulf of Finland, where the mean wind is expected to be at the limit of the storm wind definition, ie 21 meters per second. Storm gusts at sea can be up to 26 meters per second.

Even on land, the limits of storm winds may be reached, ie more than 20 meters per second. Hard gusts are warned in southern and western Finland.

The wind may cut down trees, especially in the south.

“You should be prepared for the fact that there will be wind damage in some places. Even electricity may be cut off in the region of Southern Finland, ”says Parviainen.

The worst gusts weaken during the evening in the Uusimaa and Häme regions.

Swarm told HS on Wednesday morning that storm damage could be exacerbated by the fact that the leaves of the trees had just burst.

“They act as such a sail. There may be individual wind damage when the wind catches those leaves so easily. ”

Meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Juha Tuomala already estimates on Tuesday that roof renovation scaffolding and other structures with a large wind load, for example, are tough.

“There will definitely be some kind of local damage,” Tuomala said.

The storm has not been given a name. According to Parviainen, it would require, for example, stronger wind, heavy rain, ie more than 50 millimeters of water per day, or thunder.

“This is just the usual a little harder low pressure.”

The animation below shows the effects of wind speeds.