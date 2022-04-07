Home page world

Of: Fee Halberstadt, Sophia Lother

From sunshine to snow and rain: April is always good for a surprise. Now a storm is raging over Germany.

Update from Thursday, April 7th, 2022, 10:32 a.m.: The weather in Germany in April not only continues to be uncomfortable, it is also becoming dangerous again. Because another storm is brewing. With hurricane gusts and heavy showers and thunderstorms in its luggage, it descends on the Federal Republic. But an expert also has good ones Weather News*.

Diplom meteorologist Dominik Jung, managing director of the weather service Q.met, explains opposite weather.net, where storms and thunderstorms in Germany could have the most devastating effect. “Today (April 7th, 2022) and in the afternoon, the cold front from storm depression Nasim from Lower Saxony and NRW will move further across the middle and south of the state to the Alps. There are the most violent gusts of wind, heavy showers and even thunderstorms.” According to the weather expert, there can be up to 100 liters of rain per square meter in the Black Forest, for example. But flooding is not in sight, while storms and hurricane-force gusts can become dangerous.

In some parts of Germany the weather will be dangerous in the next few days. Storm and storm are brewing. (Iconic image) © Federico Gambarini/dpa

Weather in Germany: Storm is brewing – where it is now dangerous

The German Weather Service (DWD) has also updated its warning map, which lights up almost everywhere in orange and red. This means that warning level two or higher applies to almost all parts of the country. In parts of these federal states, the DWD warns of a “very dangerous” weather development:

Baden-Wuerttemberg

Bavaria

Hesse

NRW

Rhineland-Palatinate

Saarland

Saxony

Saxony-Anhalt

Thuringia

Germany weather: Experts have good news after a dangerous storm

But Dominik Jung ends his current weather forecast with good news: Because from Monday (April 11th, 2022) the sun will be stronger again and it will be warmer. “Tuesday and Wednesday are regionally possible at 20 to 23 degrees. Let’s see if it will be enough locally for the first summer day of the year (at least 25 degrees),” Jung gives hope.

The current warnings from the German Weather Service (DWD) predict extremely dangerous weather in Germany. © Screenshot DWD

Weather: Jet stream drives storm over Germany – expert warns of flooding

First report from Wednesday, April 6th, 2022: Kassel – The warm, sunny weather from March 2022 is gone. Instead, at the turn of the month, there was a change in the weather that is typical for the month of April. After snowfall and rain in the past week, storm depression “Nasim” is now moving over Germany. The last storm warning was not long ago. end of March Storm “Antonia” passed over Germany and caused flooding*.

Experts are warning of a storm that will last from Thursday (April 7th, 2022) to Friday (April 8th, 2022). But only the south, the center and the coast of Germany are affected. In the early morning of Thursday there will be stormy gusts at higher altitudes. Meanwhile, there are initially slight gusts of wind at lower altitudes, reports the German Weather Service (DWD). This is partly due to the jet stream, which blows from the west and lies directly over Germany, reports weather.com. A jet stream or jet stream represents a narrow, band-like strong wind field in the troposphere or stratosphere, as the DWD explains.

Expert expects wind gusts of up to 110 km/h – DWD publishes storm warning

“On Thursday, an unstable layered cold front will move across Germany. This brings with it gusts of wind of up to 100 km/h, especially in the east,” explains meteorologist Jan Schenk at weather.com. In Thuringia and in the foothills of the Alps, according to Schenk, gusts of wind can reach speeds of up to 110 km/h. Such winds must also be expected on the North Sea coast. According to the meteorologist, this weather will shift towards the south in the course of the evening and will already come to an end on Friday morning. The German Weather Service (DWD) summarizes the catchment areas of the gusts again. According to the DWD, the center, south and coast of Germany are mainly affected. But when do we actually speak of a hurricane or a storm?

stiff wind 50 to 61 km/h Stormy wind 62 to 74 km/h storm 75 to 88 km/h heavy storm 89 to 102 km/h Hurricane Storm 103 to 117 km/h hurricane from 118 km/h Source: DWD

In addition, isolated thunderstorms must also be expected. In the western low mountain range, as well as in the Black Forest and in the Allgäu, there is constant rain. The probability that this will also affect the Harz and the central low mountain range is low, but not impossible, writes the DWD. Schenk also speaks of up to 100 liters of rain per square meter. “Especially in the Black Forest, Thuringia, Franconia and Hesse, it rains very heavily.” The rain can cause flooding in small and medium-sized rivers. The DWD, on the other hand, speaks of less rain, namely up to 70 liters per square meter.

Jetstream: Storms and floods in Germany are possible

As uncomfortable as the weather forecasts from the experts sound, it should be all the nicer from Sunday. “It will also be exciting with a view to the next week,” reports qualified meteorologist Dominik Jung to wetter.net. “Up to 27 or 28 degrees would therefore be possible on Wednesday in the west and south-west.”

Saturday (04/09/2022) 6 to 9 degrees, changeable and rain showers, but also sunshine Sunday (04/10/2022) 7 to 12 degrees, quite nice, some sunshine, mostly dry Monday (04/11/2022) 9 to 17 degrees, mostly friendly and dry Tuesday (04/12/2022) 15 to 24 degrees, quite nice with sunshine, dry Wednesday (04/13/2022) 17 to 27 degrees, very warm, partly sunny and dry, new showers from the west in the evening

Whether this warm weather will last until Easter remains unclear for the time being. However, the first trend looks for changeable weather around the holidays. The maximum values ​​are estimated at 15 to 21 degrees. So there will be no white Easter. This changeable weather in Germany is typical. At times, the warm south-west air prevails on the Mediterranean, which explains the warm days. (Fee Halberstadt)*hna.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.