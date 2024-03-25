Weather | Spring is not yet knocking on the door: even in April, there can still be snow all over the country

This week Finland is swinging between cold and warm, but as we move towards April, cold air flows into Finland from the north.

Weather In Finland, it continues to be uneven, and spring is not yet knocking on the door even at the beginning of April.

“At the end of March, Finland is still on the border between cold and warm weather. By Easter time, the temperature may hover around 20 degrees in the Baltics, but in Northern Lapland this whole week can be freezing,” the meteorologist Anna Latvala says Forecan in the monthly forecast.

Towards April, cold air flows into Finland from the north. In the first week of April, it will be colder than average in the northern and central parts of Finland, although it may be even warmer than average in the south.

The amount of rain is higher than usual in many places, and according to Latvala, snowfall is completely possible throughout the country at the beginning of next month.

“Several years at the beginning of April in Lapland, the depth of snow is only at its maximum, but even there it dwindles quickly as April progresses,” Latvala states in the monthly forecast.

Easter may be spent in rainy weather.

“During the week, rain will spread to Finland from the south-west, and it looks like it will also rain all over the country during Easter. In the south, most of this week's rain will come as water and in Lapland as snow,” says Latvala in the monthly forecast.

The temperature at the beginning of the week is generally 1–4 degrees above average, although it is predicted to be 0–2 degrees colder than average in Northern Lapland. From the beginning of the week, in the clear areas of Lapland, the frost can be over 20 degrees at night in some places and 0–10 degrees in the south.

“However, the temperature is on the rise. In the middle of the week, the daytime temperature rises above zero in some places as far north. “According to the forecast made on Monday, in the south, in the sunshine, it can already be around ten degrees in some places on Thursday,” says Latvala.