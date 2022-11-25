Weather | Southern Finland can get up to 10 centimeters of snow in some places over the weekend

The heaviest snowfall is expected in the night between Saturday and Sunday. The driving weather in some parts of Finland can be bad on the weekend.

On the weekend especially in southern Finland, more snow is on the way.

Already on Saturday during the day, there may be a little snow in some places. On Saturday evening, heavier snowfall will arrive on the south coast of the country from the south, says Foreca’s meteorologist on duty Joonas Koskela.

The snow is slowly moving from the coast to the middle of the country. According to Koskela, the heaviest snowfalls will occur on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

“In some places, 5–10 centimeters of snow can fall in southern and western Finland.”

According to Koskela, the biggest snow accumulations of the weekend seem to fall especially on Uudellemaa, Varsinais-Suomi and Kanta-Häme.

In Lapland, the snow accumulation would be only about one centimeter.

Lighter ones the snowfall will also continue on Sunday during the day, says Koskela.

“Small amounts of snow can then fall in the area from the southern coast to Western Finland and from the Oulu region towards Northeast Finland.”

Especially with the snowfall the night before Sunday, the driving weather in the south can be bad, says Koskela. In the western parts of the country, the driving weather may be bad on Sunday during the day, when the snow reduces visibility.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a potentially dangerous traffic weather warning for Uusimaa and Varsinais-Suomi for Saturday. On Sunday, in addition to these areas, the warning is valid in Satakunta, Kanta-Hämee, Pirkanmaa, South Ostrobothnia, Ostrobothnia and Central Ostrobothnia.

Temperatures no major changes are expected. In southern Finland, it will be 1–6 degrees below zero on Saturday. In the middle of the country, temperatures range between 2 and 10 degrees below zero.

“If the cloud cover cracks in Eastern Finland, it can be 10 degrees below zero or more.”

On Sunday, the temperatures may cool down a bit, but even then, according to Koskela, no very big change is expected.

From the beginning of the week, the temperatures in Southern Finland may rise to the plus side for a while, but the snow probably won’t have time to melt even then.

“There are indications of slightly colder weather again for the end of the week,” says Koskela.