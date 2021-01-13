Weather Snowstorms and difficult driving continue in the southern parts of the country

A snowstorm led to dozens of traffic accidents on Tuesday.

Tuesday The snowfall brought by Toini-Pyry, who experienced the country, will continue on Wednesday, especially in Uusimaa, and will weaken the road. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, heavy snowfall is still experienced in some places in the morning, and the tails of the snowfall continue until the afternoon.

Severe driving conditions led to dozens of traffic accidents across the country on Tuesday. Helsinki police reminded On Twitter on Tuesday, motorists keep in difficult weather at least a four-second safety distance ahead of drivers. At 80 kilometers per hour, that means an interval of 80 meters.

By Wednesday evenings, Uusimaa is estimated to be the snowiest area in Finland. On Tuesday, snow accumulated tens of cents.

Tuesday in a traffic accident, the driver of a passenger car died in a cam crash with a truck. In addition, several buses derailed from the road. In addition to slippery roads, driving was hampered by strong winds and dusty snow.

The weather will be clear by Wednesday evenings, with heavy rains following the rest of the week, including severe frosts in the south, where temperatures will drop to around 20-25 degrees below Thursday and Friday.

“Even in many places, 30-degree frosts can be in the eastern and northern parts a little earlier, because the cold comes from that direction,” said the meteorologist on duty Paavo Korpela To STT on Tuesday early evening.

The sea areas are subject to strong winds warnings. A severe wave is being warned in the northern part of the Bothnian Sea.