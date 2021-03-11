Weather Snowstorm and gusty winds on Friday: Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of very bad driving conditions

Towards the weekend the weather will condense. The snowstorm that starts the night before Friday will bring with it strong winds, and especially on the south coast there is reason to be prepared for poor visibility in traffic.

Driving is very bad in Uusimaa, Southwest Finland and Kymenlaakso on Friday, the Finnish Meteorological Institute warns.

The reason is the rainy area coming from the west, which brings with it snow and strong winds, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Antti Kokko.

“In the Helsinki metropolitan area, snowfall begins in the morning hours. Driving conditions near the south coast can go very bad, ”says Kokko.

Snowfall reduces visibility in traffic. Sometimes it can snow.

Tuesday the winter storm surprised motorists, and light, dusty frost snow confused traffic. Police estimate that the storm caused more than 200 traffic accidents at the time, he said MTV.

On Tuesday in Turku on Turunväylä, dozens of cars were reared, involving a total of 88 vehicles.

By size, Friday’s rainfall will be less than Tuesday’s. There are also fewer degrees of frost on Tuesdays, in the south between zero and four degrees of frost.

“The snow is wetter than on Tuesday, but it comes with a pretty strong wind. The snow does not dust in the same way as on Tuesday, and it does not polish on the road surface, ”Kokko describes Friday’s weather.

The wind is gusting on the south coast at up to 15 meters per second. Towards Friday night the winds will subside.

For the weekend the weather condenses.

On Saturday in the south there is sheltered weather and there may be gusts of water. The zero border runs south of the area between Vaasa and Imatra.

Sunday may be even wetter in the south than Saturday.

“There can be all kinds of conditions: snow, sleet, rain or seepage,” Kokko says.

In the week ahead, the weather will continue to be mild. Gradually cold air arrives from the north, and by Wednesday the weather will freeze.

“If this prediction is to be believed, cold nights may still come towards the end of next week. At night, it could be as high as 10 degrees in the south, ”says Kokko.